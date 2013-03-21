French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are down 0.2 percent at 0741 GMT

HERMES

The French luxury group said on Thursday that its operating profit rose 26.4 percent in 2012 and operating margin reached its highest level since the company listed in 1993.

EUROTUNNEL

The operator of the Channel Tunnel, predicted revenue would grow slightly in 2013 after the London Olympics and the Queen’s Jubilee lifted profits and revenue last year.

EDF

The state-controlled French utility is considering developing a new range of nuclear reactors that would be smaller and less powerful than its troubled next-generation EPR reactors, newspapers reported on Thursday.

GEMALTO

The smart card maker said it had made an application for a dual listing on NYSE Euronext Amsterdam effective April 3, adding that it would change the “market of reference” for the shares to Amsterdam from Paris.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

French water and waste firm Veolia Environnement has started talks with unions about 1,500 jobs in its French water business, the company said on Wednesday.

VIVENDI

Vivendi is considering splitting off its biggest unit, French mobile telecoms operator SFR, and putting a chunk of the group’s debt into the subsidiary, Bloomberg said on its news website on Wednesday. A company spokesman declined to comment on the report.

CNP ASSURANCES

CNP Assurances said on Wednesday that its Brazilian unit Caixa Seguros had finalised the acquisition of 70 percent of Brazilian insurer Previsul for 27 million euros.

