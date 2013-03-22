French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

The effects of Sanofi’s experimental multiple sclerosis drug Lemtrada continue to benefit the majority of patients long after they have completed their treatment, the French drugmaker said on Thursday.

HAVAS

The French advertising agency reported a 5 percent rise in group net profit for 2012 on revenue growth that was slower than rivals.

BOLLORE

Billionaire Vincent Bollore’s company reported net profit of 669 million euros for 2012, up from 321 million in 2011.

ALSTOM French power and transport group Alstom said on Thursday that it has renewed its existing bank guarantee facility for 9 billion euros,extending the maturity by three years to July 2016.

