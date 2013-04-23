French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 23

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are up 0.2 percent at 0607 GMT

ACCOR

The French hotel chain’s chief executive may be ousted by the company’s board later on Tuesday following shareholder impatience with its weak share performance in recent months, newspapers reported on Tuesday.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The electrical equipment maker said on Tuesday that first-quarter sales declined 3.7 percent as a tough economy in Europe and mixed markets in North America offset growth in Asia.

SAFRAN

The French aerospace group raised its sales forecast for 2013 on Tuesday after its core propulsion business pushed first-quarter revenue up 9.5 percent to 3.4 billion euros.

FAURECIA

The French auto parts maker said first-quarter sales rose 1.7 percent as acquisitions helped offset the impact of the European auto market slump.

MICHELIN

The tyremaker warned it would order a new round of European cutbacks unless the market picks up, as it unveiled an 8.1 percent quarterly revenue decline driven in part by weaker pricing.

EADS

International Airlines Group unveiled orders for 18 Airbus A350 long-haul aircraft for its British Airways arm and said it was in further talks with Airbus and Boeing to secure more planes for its Iberia unit.

TOTAL

The oil major said it aimed to start offshore exploratory drilling in Libya next month for gas, in a further sign the OPEC member’s energy industry is returning to normal after the 2011 war.

