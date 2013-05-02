French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 2

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

The pharmaceutical maker reported lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday as the effects of last year’s patent losses damped growth from diabetes drugs, vaccines and rare disease unit Genzyme.

CAPGEMINI

The information technology services group posted sales down 1.7 percent to 2.499 billion euros ($3.3 billion) on a comparable basis hit in part by weakness in its largest market, France.

ING Groep NV’s

The Dutch financial services group’s U.S. unit raised $1.3 billion in its initial public offering on Wednesday, less than expected, though the offering ranked as the second largest U.S. float of the year.

FRANCE TELECOM

France’s industry minister said he had blocked Yahoo Inc’s plan to buy a majority stake in online video website Dailymotion because the U.S. group wanted to “devour” its smaller competitor. Dailymotion is owned by France Telecom.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank cleared the final hurdle to exit the British gas market when energy regulator Ofgem on Wednesday approved the bank’s request to cancel its UK gas trading licence.

EDF

The French electric utility said on Tuesday cost-cuts and higher nuclear production should boost second-half profits after cold weather helped to produce a 4.7 percent increase in the company’s first quarter sales on a like-for-like basis.

CARREFOUR

Europe’s largest retailer said on Tuesday it was staying in Turkey but selling a 12 percent stake in local venture CarrefourSA to joint venture partner Sabanci Holding for 60 million euros ($79 million).

VIVENDI

The media-to-telecom conglomerate said on Tuesday that it would consider a public listing of its French telecom operator SFR as part of its plan to reduce exposure to the capital-intensive unit in favor of its media businesses.

The group also said the ongoing sale of Maroc Telecom would not be finalised before the autumn, although two bids were now being evaluated in close collaboration with the Moroccan state.

DSM

The Dutch food and chemicals group reported first-quarter results in line with expectations on Thursday and said it was on track to meet its full-year profit target.

