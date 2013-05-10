French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 10

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are up 0.17 pct at 0624 GMT

RENAULT

The French automaker’s 43.4 percent-owned Japanese affiliate Nissan Motor Co Ltd posted a 46.1 percent rise in its quarterly net profit, as the weakening yen helps Japanese carmakers convert profits back into yen at a more favourable rate. 

ARCELORMITTAL

The world’s largest steelmaker rebounded from a very weak end to 2012 and forecast improvement in the coming months after rising steel shipments produced a higher than expected core profit.

VALLOUREC

China has started an investigation into the dumping of seamless steel tubes and pipes in domestic markets by firms from the United States, Europe and Japan after receiving a complaint from a Chinese company.

