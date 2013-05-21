French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

NATIXIS

French financial markets regulator AMF has opened an inquiry into an ownership overhaul at French bank Natixis, French daily Les Echos said on Tuesday.

GEMALTO

French smart card maker Gemalto announced a deal to provide wireless connectivity for Encore Networks. It gave no financial details.

INGENICO

French payment terminal group Ingenico announced a deal for 3500 terminals for German health insurance company. It did not provide financial details or the name of the company, which a source said is medical insurer AOK.

AIRBUS

Budget airline Air Arabia, the only publicly-listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, signed a $350 million loan to finance its purchase of 10 new Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

DANONE

France’s Danone is aiming for a bigger slice of one of the world’s fastest-growing dairy markets by investing 325 million euros ($417 million) in two deals with China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd.

