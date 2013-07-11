French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 1.3 percent higher at 0648 GMT

VEOLIA

The waste and water company said that it had extended until October 31 an agreement with French state bank Caisse des Depots over the future of Transdev, a transport firm jointly owned by the two. Veolia said in October it would cut its stake in the joint venture in a first step towards withdrawing from the business.

RANDSTAD

The Dutch staffing firm said the French competition authority had started an investigation of the company in France.

HEINEKEN

The Dutch brewer will divest its Finnish Hartwall business to Danish beverages group Royal Unibrew, the company said on Thursday.

IPSEN

The drugmaker said a Phase III study found that its Somatuline Autogel treatment was significantly more effective than a placebo in treating gastrointestinal and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

FIMALAC

The parent company of Fitch Ratings said it had entered into exclusive talks to buy French movie media firm Allocine from technology focused hedge fund Tiger Global Management. Terms were not disclosed, but French daily L‘Opinion said Fimalac would pay from 50 to 70 million euros ($90.00 million) for the business, which Tiger originally bought six years ago for 120 million. ž

AIR LIQUIDE

The specialty chemicals group said it had acquired two Polish companies, Help! and Ventamed, which specialise in home oxygen treatments in Poland. No financial details were given.

JCDECAUX

The group said it was awarded an exclusive 10-year contract to operate outdoor advertising within three airports in Abu Dhabi, without giving financial details.

AXA, CNP ASSURANCES, BNP PARIBAS , CREDIT AGRICOLE

France has launched a double-pronged effort to harness insurers’ deep pockets to boost lending to underfunded small- and mid-sized companies (SMEs), seeking to ease their longtime reliance on bank funding.

