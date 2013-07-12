French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 12

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The company said it was in preliminary talks about a takeover of Invensys in a deal the UK technology company said valued it at around $5 billion.

VALEO

Auto production in Europe may be touching a low from which it will not fall further, the car parts maker’s chief executive told journalists, adding: “maybe the worst is behind us”.

SCOR

The reinsurer said it estimates that pre-tax losses from recent flooding in Europe will total 80 million euros.

AREVA, EDF

The companies said they signed a cooperation agreement with the National Institute of Technology in Bahrah with the aim of contributing to the development of technical nuclear skills in Saudi Arabia.

TECHNICOLOR

Technicolor said on Friday it hadcompleted its refinancing, allowing the company to borrow new funds at a lower interest rate, extend its debt maturity profile to 2020 and benefit from significantly greater covenant flexibility.

KAUFMAN & BROAD

The real estate group confirmed its outlook for 2013 after current operating profit rose 0.8 percent in the second quarter to 17.1 million euros.

MONCEAU FLEURS

The French AMF financial watchdog gave the green light for the takeover of the flower company by investment fund Perceva Holding.

