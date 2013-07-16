French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 16

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SCHNEIDER

France’s Schneider Electric has left the door ajar to rival bidders by offering shares with its 3.3 billion pound takeover proposal for Invensys because many of the UK engineer’s investors would be prefer an all-cash offer.

MICHELIN

The tyremaker said European sales to carmakers rose 2 percent industry-wide in June and replacement demand grew 3 percent year-on-year.

EDF

The French utility said it had signed a partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi to build four onshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 72 megawatts.

ORANGE

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom is keeping its options open as to whether it floats or sells EE, its joint venture with French rival Orange, an German executive said on Monday.

GRONTMIJ

The Dutch engineering company said it had agreed to sell its French monitoring & testing business for 67 million euros to a group of investors led by French private equity firm Siparex.

