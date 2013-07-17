French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

L‘OREAL

The French cosmetics giant posted a 5.2 percent rise in second-quarter like-for-like sales, slightly below forecasts, and pointed to improved trading at its underperforming hair salon products unit.

ORANGE

The French telecom group is considering the sale of its Dominican Republic business in a deal that could fetch up to 900 million euros, as it exits non-core markets to pay down debt, seven people with knowledge of the situation said.

VIVENDI

Morocco’s state investment vehicle Caisse de Depot et de Gestion may team up with Dubai-based Etisalat in the latter’s planned purchase of a majority stake in Maroc Telecom , CDG’s chief executive said.

ACCOR

The hotel group expects satisfactory business in most key markets during the summer after the Paris Airshow and other trade fairs boosted hotel demand in France, Germany and the UK in the second quarter.

CLUB MED

A takeover bid by a Chinese investor and a French private equity firm on Club Med will run from July 17 through August 30 after being cleared by stock market watchdog AMF.

EURONAV

The crude oil shipping company said core profit fell about 31 percent from last year in the first half of 2013, as the market for crude tankers remained oversupplied.

