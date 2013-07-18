French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

PUBLICIS

The world’s third-biggest advertising agency saw sales growth accelerate sharply to 5 percent in the second quarter, helped by robust demand for online marketing services and strength in North America.

CARREFOUR

Europe’s largest retailer said sales improved at its core French hypermarkets and in China in the second quarter, further reassuring investors about head Georges Plassat’s ability to revive the group.

HERMES

The French luxury group posted a 16 percent rise in second-quarter sales at constant exchange rates and forecast full-year revenue could slightly exceed its mid-term growth target of 10 percent.

REMY COINTREAU

The spirits maker said first-quarter organic sales fell 2.3 percent to 263.7 million euros because of one-off factors in China that hurt cognac demand.

SCOR

The reinsurer said it estimates its pre-tax losses from the Alberta flooding in Canada in June will amount to 40 million euros after retrocession and reinstatements.

BANKS, INSURERS

Unclaimed life insurance policies and dormant bank accounts in France should be handed over to a state-backed body in order to protect savers and their heirs, the public auditor said.

ZIGGO

The Dutch cable group lowered its 2013 growth outlook because it plans to increase investment to retain customers and roll out a new wireless internet service.

TIGENIX

The Belgian biotech group said it will raise 5 million euros from an issue of new shares in a private placement.

