French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 29

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.3 percent at 0642 GMT

ESSILOR

PPG Industries will sell its 51 percent stake in photochromic lens unit Transitions Optical to its partner, France’s Essilor for $1.73 billion, PPG said on Monday.[ID: nL4N0FZ13O]

CAPGEMINI

The consulting and outsourcing services group said on Monday it had signed an agreement, estimated at around $40 million, for a smart meter program in the United States.

DANONE

The French food group said Europe showed early signs of stabilisation in the second quarter notably in the core dairy division, and it kept its full-year 2013 profit and sales outlook.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising group reported on Monday a 5.5 percent rise in first-half net profit and said it expects a slight decrease in organic revenues in the third quarter.

ERAMET

The mining group recorded a loss in the first half of 2013, hit by a drop in nickel prices, and said its operating results in the second-half would be worse.

PUBLICIS

The French ad group and Omnicom plan to merge to create the world’s biggest advertising group, worth $35.1 billion, a tie-up that could spur rivals to do deals to keep pace with big changes from technology and the Internet.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The carrier is in talks with German turnaround specialist Intro Aviation to sell its CityJet regional airline, Hans Rudolf Woehrl, co-founder of Intro Aviation, said.

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

The French soccer team said it had signed financing deals for the construction of a new stadium in the south-eastern French town of Lyon with Vinci and Caisse des Depots.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................