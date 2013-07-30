French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.5 percent at 0619 GMT

VALEO

The French auto parts maker raised its full-year earnings goal on Tuesday, predicting a European market stabilisaton later this year after its operating income and sales advanced in the first half.

DEXIA

The nationalised Franco-Belgian banking group on Tuesday cancelled the planned 380-million-euro ($502.3 million) sale of its asset management unit to Hong Kong-based investment firm GCS capital.

EDF

The French utility raised its outlook for 2013 core profit growth to at least three percent from a range of zero to three percent profit due to strong performance of its nuclear fleet and a renegotiation of gas contract prices in Italy.

AIR LIQUIDE

The French industrial gases group said it expects full-year profit to rise “barring a degradation of the environment” after a 4 percent drop in first-half profit.

ALCATEL LUCENT

The telecom equipment maker saw second-quarter revenue climb 1.9 percent to 3.61 billion euros ($4.78 billion)as strength in its key U.S. market offset declines in all other regions.

Separately, Alcatel announced a plan to jointly invest with Qualcomm Technologies Inc to develop the next generation of ‘small cell’ base stations aimed at improving wireless connectivity in residential and business environments.

BOUYGUES

Bouygues Construction said it won a contract worth more than 100 million euros for the renovation of the luxury Hotel Crillon, on the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group named Luca Marotta as chief financial officer to replace Frederic Pflanz, who is due to become chief executive of the company.

