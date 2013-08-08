FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8
August 8, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are up 0.28 pct at 0605 GMT

DELHAIZE

The Belgian grocer raised its guidance for 2013 after it beat expectations in the second quarter of the year, helped by its third consecutive quarter of growth at its U.S. operations.

AEGON

The Dutch insurer missed forecasts for second-quarter net income on Thursday, citing fair value losses of 270 million euros ($360 million) mainly due to higher equity markets, increased equity market volatility and rising interest rates.

BPOST

Belgium’s postal operator bpost said on Wednesday it hoped to at least match its 2012 profit this year, as increasing deliveries of goods bought on the Internet and cost controls helped offset a decline in domestic postal volumes.

SBM OFFSHORE

Dutch maritime engineering group SBM Offshore said on Wednesday it swung to a first-half net loss of $42 million on revenue of $1.669 billion, due mainly to a one-time settlement related to Norwegian project Yme.

