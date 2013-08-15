FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15
August 15, 2013

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures were down 0.13 percent at 0640 GMT.

EADS

IAG, the parent of British Airways and Iberia, said on Wednesday it placed firm orders and options for up to 220 Airbus A320 EADS.PA short-haul aircraft, with as many as 120 of the planes for its Barcelona-based subsidiary, Vueling.

PUBLICIS

The group said on Wednesday it had acquired U.S. advertising and digital services agency Engauge Marketing from Halyard Capital, a New York-based private equity firm. No financial details were given.

BOSKALIS

Dutch dredger Boskalis reported higher-than-expected first-half net profit on Thursday, lifted by a recent acquisition, and said it expected a record full-year result of at least 330 million euros.

