French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 1

PARIS, Oct 1 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi said on Tuesday that its Brazilian GVT subsidiary had started negotiations with satellite group EchoStar Technologies LLC to set up a joint-venture for pay-TV services in Brazil.

PUBLICIS

French advertising group Publicis said it had finalised a deal to increase its equity stake to 51 percent in its long-term Romanian partner agencies Leo Burnett & Target, Starcom MediaVest Group, Optimedia, The Practice and iLeo.

CGG French geophysical services said on Tuesday it had won a contract for a large seismic exploration program offshore West Africa. Financial details were not disclosed.

EDF

Power group EDF has started exclusive talks with energy services group Dalkia France to buy Citelum, a company specialising in urban lighting equipment, Le Figaro said on Tuesday.

TOTAL

The French oil major said it had sold its exploration and production assets in Trinidad to the country’s national gas company, in a transaction valued at $473 million.

ALSTOM

The power and transport engineering firm is a possible bidder to buy Greek rolling stock operating company ROSCO, a source close to the talks said.

UNILEVER

The consumer goods company warned that a slowdown in its emerging markets accelerated in the third quarter and that it now expects underlying sales growth of just 3 to 3.5 percent in the period.

VALEO

The French auto parts maker has acquired Eltek Electric Vehicles, a Norwegian company specialised in on-board battery chargers, in an effort to expand its offer for hybrid and electric vehicles. Financial terms were not disclosed.

KAUFMAN & BROAD

The real estate group said it expected full-year revenue to be little changed from 2012 but its gross margin to be slightly lower. Housing orders over the first nine months of the year were down 2.1 percent in volume from a year earlier.

NEOPOST

The postal services group stuck to its full-year outlook after revenue rose 4.9 percent in the first half.

PARTOUCHE

The French casino operator said on Monday it had obtained court protection as its seeks to restructure its debt while carrying on with its activity.

