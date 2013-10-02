French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

New Zealand’s Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said it is in talks to resolve a dispute with Danone over a contamination scare involving a Fonterra ingredient used by the French food manufacturer.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline is open to helping loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia if the right conditions are met, Air France-KLM’s chief executive told French daily Les Echos.

VINCI

French construction group Vinci said it had been awarded a contract for underground works on the Rennes metro system worth around 320 million euros ($433 million).

SCOR

The French reinsurer has completed the acquisition of Assicurazioni Generali’s U.S. life reinsurance business for total gross proceeds expected to be $900 million.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility said it had been awarded a 15-year contract to build and operate Uruguay’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal for the Gas Sayago joint venture.

Separately, Les Echos reports that GDF Suez is in talks with Japan’s Mitsui over the sale of 28 percent of a company that owns most of its power plants in Australia as well as its distribution business in the country.

BELVEDERE

The French spirits brand said that its shareholders had approved a new board of directors and that it had created a nominations committee to find a replacement for Chief Executive Krzysztof Trylinski.

NEXTRADIOTV

The Paris-listed media company announced the completion of a sale of its 01 Net and 01 Business magazine assets to She Three.

