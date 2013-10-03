French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures up 0.06 percent at 0632 GMT

SOCIETE GENERALE

Standard Chartered PLC, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and HSBC PLC have submitted first round bids for Societe Generale’s Asian private bank valued at $600 million, people involved in the sale told Reuters.

DANONE Danone says it is seeking full compensation from New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra over a contamination scare involving a Fonterra ingredient used in milk formula produced by the French food manufacturer.

LVMH

Marc Jacobs, the star designer who turned Louis Vuitton from a staid luggage-maker into the world’s biggest luxury brand, is leaving to take his own label public, a source close to the French company’s parent said on Wednesday.

KPN

Shareholders in Dutch telecoms group KPN have approved the 8.55 billion euro ($11.6 billion) sale of its German unit E-Plus to Spanish rival Telefonica, paving the way for KPN to step up investment and resume dividend payments.

EDF After six years of inertia, France’s electricity retail market is timidly starting to open up to competition after the government announced in July the most significant regulated tariff hikes in over a decade, sector players said on Wednesday.

DASSAULT AVIATION

Arun Kumar Bal, Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager in India's Ministry of Defence died after a massive heart attack in New Delhi on Wednesday, the website of India Today reports. link.reuters.com/jat53v)

Bal was handling the file for the $12 billion purchase of 126 Medium Multirole Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) where France’s Dassault Rafale has been shortlisted. According to French daily Les Echos, this could dent hopes for a swift closing of the deal.

THALES

The French defence group wants to grow its revenue by 10 billion euros ($13.59 billion) within the next ten years by focusing on emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and southeast Asia, Les Echos newspaper cites its CEO as saying.

