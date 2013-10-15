French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 15

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

French food maker Danone said it will appoint new management at its Dumex infant milk powder operation in China and has suspended a nutrition programme for mothers in the wake of a bribery scandal at Chinese hospitals.

Danone reports third-quarter sales on Wednesday, giving the firm an opportunity to brief investors on its problems in China.

CASINO

The retailer said sales growth accelerated in the third quarter thanks to robust demand in Brazil and an improvement at its Geant hypermarkets in France, where it started to benefit from price cuts introduced at the end of last year.

TECHNIP

The oil services group said it was awarded a contract worth 100-250 million euros by LLOG Exploration Offshore for the development of the Delta House field, located in the Mississippi Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

BOUYGUES

Bouygues and Sintra won a contract for the improvement of Iqaluit International Airport, in the Arctic North of Canada. Bouygues said the deal was worth about 170 million euros for the companies.

VALLOUREC

The tubes company said it had been selected to supply premium pipes for the offshore Xerelete field in Brazil, of which Total became an operator in June 2012.

