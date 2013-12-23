CORRECTED-French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 23

(In 13th item, removes reference to UEFA Champions League) PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks. CAC-40 January futures up 0.37 pct at 0702 GMT. CARMAT The French developer of an artificial heart, implanted into its first patient last week, may seek an injection of funds from new investors to help tap a potential multi-billion-euro global market, a senior executive said. COLAS, BOUYGUES, VINCI Bouygues unit Colas is selling its 16.67 pct stake in motorway operator Cofiroute to Vinci Autoroutes, making the latter its sole shareholder. The deal, worth 780-800 million euros, is due to close by Jan. 31. AIR FRANCE-KLM The airline has received a firm offer from Germany's Intro Aviation GmbH to purchase its CityJet regional airline as well as its subsidiary VLM. Air France-KLM said the deal, for which no financial details were given, was expected to close in the first quarter of 2014. BUREAU VERITAS The French testing and inspection company has bought Maxxam Analytics International Corporation, Canada's leading analytical services provider, for CAD 650 million (447 million euros), as it seeks to expand in North America. FRENCH TELECOMS - ILIAD The French government said it would act to ensure telecom operators provide decent service as they roll out cut-rate plans for new high-speed 4G broadband. KERING The luxury goods and sportswear group said it will pay an interim dividend of 1.50 euros ($2.05) per share on Jan. 24, unchanged from a year ago. AIRBUS Rival Boeing said it won an order from Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd for 21 Boeing 777X jets, valued at more than $7 billion at current list prices. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT The French water and waste group has no intention of selling its French water activities, CEO Antoine Frerot said in a letter to employees. CASINO The retailer said its store chain Monoprix was issuing 500 million euros of mandatory convertible bonds to strengthen its capital base. CARREFOUR Dubai retail group Majid Al Futtaim plans to invest $467 million to build a shopping mall including a Carrefour store in the neighbouring Gulf state of Oman. TOTAL The oil company said workers ended a strike over pay at the Donges refinery in western France on Sunday, although industrial action continued at three other plants. BOLLORE, VIVENDI Conditions attached to Bollore's sale of television channel Direct 8 to Vivendi-owned Canal + are not enough to ensure fair competition, a French court investigator concluded, according to BFM Business. The high court is expected to give its final ruling on Monday. TF1 France's biggest private broadcaster, a unit of Bouygues, has won the broadcast rights for the national team's soccer games until 2018. According to L'Equipe newspaper, it paid 140 million euros for the rights. ALCATEL-LUCENT The telecom equipment maker joins France's CAC 40 blue-chip index, replacing STMicroelectronics. Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation......................... Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)