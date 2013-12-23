FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Communications Equipment
December 23, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(In 13th item, removes reference to UEFA Champions League)
    PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks. 
    CAC-40 January futures up 0.37 pct at 0702 GMT.
    
    CARMAT 
    The French developer of an artificial heart, implanted into
its first patient last week, may seek an injection of funds from
new investors to help tap a potential multi-billion-euro global
market, a senior executive said. 
    
    COLAS, BOUYGUES, VINCI 
    Bouygues unit Colas is selling its 16.67 pct stake in
motorway operator Cofiroute to Vinci Autoroutes, making the
latter its sole shareholder. The deal, worth 780-800 million
euros, is due to close by Jan. 31. 
    
    AIR FRANCE-KLM 
    The airline has received a firm offer from Germany's Intro
Aviation GmbH to purchase its CityJet regional airline as well
as its subsidiary VLM. Air France-KLM said the deal, for which
no financial details were given, was expected to close in the
first quarter of 2014. 
    
    BUREAU VERITAS 
    The French testing and inspection company has bought Maxxam
Analytics International Corporation, Canada's leading analytical
services provider, for CAD 650 million (447 million euros), as
it seeks to expand in North America. 
    
    FRENCH TELECOMS - ILIAD 
    The French government said it would act to ensure telecom
operators provide decent service as they roll out cut-rate plans
for new high-speed 4G broadband. 
    
    KERING 
    The luxury goods and sportswear group said it will pay an
interim dividend of 1.50 euros ($2.05) per share on Jan. 24,
unchanged from a year ago. 
        
    AIRBUS 
    Rival Boeing said it won an order from Cathay Pacific
Airways Ltd for 21 Boeing 777X jets, valued at more than $7
billion at current list prices. 
    
    VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 
    The French water and waste group has no intention of selling
its French water activities, CEO Antoine Frerot said in a letter
to employees. 
            
    CASINO 
    The retailer said its store chain Monoprix was issuing 500
million euros of mandatory convertible bonds to strengthen its
capital base. 
    
    CARREFOUR 
    Dubai retail group Majid Al Futtaim plans to invest $467
million to build a shopping mall including a Carrefour store in
the neighbouring Gulf state of Oman. 
    
    TOTAL 
    The oil company said workers ended a strike over pay at the
Donges refinery in western France on Sunday, although industrial
action continued at three other plants. 
    
    BOLLORE, VIVENDI 
    Conditions attached to Bollore's sale of television channel
Direct 8 to Vivendi-owned Canal + are not enough to ensure fair
competition, a French court investigator concluded, according to
BFM Business. The high court is expected to give its final
ruling on Monday. 
    
    TF1 
    France's biggest private broadcaster, a unit of Bouygues,
has won the broadcast rights for the national team's soccer
games until 2018. According to L'Equipe newspaper, it paid 140
million euros for the rights.
    
    ALCATEL-LUCENT 
    The telecom equipment maker joins France's CAC 40 blue-chip
index, replacing STMicroelectronics.
 
    
   Reuters Top News are now available for:  * 3000 Xtra    :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com  * BridgeStation:
view story .134  For more information on Top News visit  
 topnews.reuters.com  For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in  brackets:  European Equities speed
guide...................  FTSE Eurotop 300
index..............................  DJ STOXX
index......................................  Top 10
STOXX sectors...........................  Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors......................  Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors.....................  Top 25
European pct gainers.......................  Top 25
European pct losers........................  
   Main stock markets:  Dow Jones...............  Wall
Street report .....  Nikkei 225.............  Tokyo
report............  FTSE 100...............  London
report...........  Xetra DAX.............  Frankfurt
market stories  CAC-40.................  Paris market
stories...  World
Indices......................................  Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook..........  Western
European IPO diary..........................  European
Asset Allocation.........................  
   Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... 
World stock markets.... 
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................ 

 (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

