French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 8

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

French food group Danone said it would sue wholesale dairy exporter Fonterra and stop buying products from the New Zealand firm following a contamination scare that sparked the recall of infant milk formula across Asia.

KBC

Belgian financial group KBC will not exit Hungary, the head of its business in the central European country said on Wednesday, despite a tough outlook for profitability and pressure from the authorities for consolidation.

HAVAS

France’s Havas said Yannick Bollore, the 33-year-old son of top shareholder Vincent Bollore, would take over as chief executive of the world’s sixth-biggest advertising agency.

ARKEMA

Arkema forecasts an EBITDA of around 900 million euros for the full year 2013 and says the group`s targets for 2016 and 2020 remain unchanged.

AIRBUS

Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI has picked Airbus’s A320 aircraft over Boeing’s BA.N 737 for the launch of its Indian airline joint venture with Tata Sons TATAS.UL, sources familiar with the decision said.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................