French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 13

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 January futures up 0.25 percent at 0716 GMT

VEOLIA

Veolia Environnement said on Monday it had won a contract worth 320 million euros to build a desalination plant in Kuwait.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker will buy a 12 percent stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for $700 million and deepen their partnership to develop drugs for rare genetic diseases.

TOTAL

Total confirmed on Monday that it had acquired a 40 percent stake in two shale gas exploration licences in the United Kingdom.

AIRBUS

After increasing sales of its A320 jet by revamping it with newer and more efficient engines, Airbus is studying whether to repeat the process with a larger jet, the A330, industry sources and analysts said.

ALCATEL LUCENT

France’s industry minister pressed struggling telecoms company Alcatel-Lucent on Friday to cut fewer jobs as part of a restructuring aimed at stemming years of losses.

Separately, Alcatel-Lucent is in talks with three potential buyers for its business that sells telecom equipment and services to corporations with a decision on the sale expected by March, according to a Bloomberg report.

KPN

Shareholders of Dutch telecoms group KPN on Friday approved the withdrawal of preference shares which gave an independent foundation the power to fend off a bid by Mexican group America Movil.

