French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 27

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

VEOLIA

The French water and waste group said it booked a 135 million euro net loss in 2013, reversing a 404 million profit in 2012, partly due to goodwill impairment charges on its German unit.

The company said its board would propose renewing the term of Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot, effectively putting an end to speculation his job was under threat.

ESSILOR

The world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses said it was aiming for 10 to 12 percent sales growth at constant exchange rates this year after it posted weaker-than-expected 2013 results.

VALLOUREC

The French steel tube maker said it expected sales and core earnings to rise moderately at best this year, after strong sales to oil and gas clients outweighed the pain from a higher euro to push up 2013 profit margins.

EIFFAGE

France’s third-largest construction and concession company said on Wednesday it expected higher sales and profits this year after solid business in public works and improved traffic on its toll roads helped operating profit jump by close to 10 percent in 2013.

AREVA

The French nuclear group said on Wednesday its net loss widened to 494 million euros in 2013 from 99 million euros in 2012 due to provisions on its reactor project in Finland and losses in its renewable energy business.

IMERYS

Amcol International Corp, a U.S. minerals and materials group, agreed to French peer Imerys’s sweetened takeover offer of about $1.39 billion that topped a rival bid by Minerals Technologies Inc.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................