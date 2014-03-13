French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 13

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are up 0.22 percent at 0721 GMT.

VIVENDI, BOUYGUES, NUMERICABLE

The board of Bouygues met on Wednesday afternoon to approve an increase in its bid for Vivendi’s SFR in an attempt to gain the upper hand against rival buyer Numericable, said two people familiar with the matter.

LAGARDERE

French media group Lagardere on Wednesday proposed a special dividend of six euros a share to redistribute part of the proceeds from the sale of its 20 percent stake in pay-TV operator Canal Plus France last year.

DELHAIZE

The Belgian supermarkets group said it expected its profits in the first quarter of 2014 to fall as it cuts its prices and invests to expand sales in the United States.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

French civil servant Louis Gallois is set to become chairman of the French carmaker after the founding Peugeot family was persuaded by the government to support his nomination, Le Figaro reported.

EUROTUNNEL

The operator of the Channel Tunnel hiked its dividend and forecast a rise in profit this year and next, driven by strong freight traffic and a recovery in the UK.

ALTRAN

The French engineering consultancy proposed hiking its 2013 dividend by 22 percent to 11 cents a share after Ebitda rose 14.5 percent to 143 million euros on sales of 1.63 billion. It said it expected profitable growth in 2014.

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT

The Belgian holding company posted 2013 consolidated profit of 621 million euros, from 256 million in 2012, on revenue of 3.9 billion.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The airport operator is among three consortia pre-selected for the renovation and management of a terminal at New York’s La Guardia airport, Les Echos reported, adding a final decision was due mid-year. ADP could not immediately be reached for comment.

GALAPAGOS NV

The Belgian biotechnology group said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its drug discovery service businesses to Charles River Laboratories International for up to 134 million euros ($186.3 million).

BOSKALIS

The world’s largest dredging company posted a 47 percent jump in net profit to 366 million euros on sales of 3.5 billion and announced a share buyback program for 2014-2016.

BOLLORE

French billionaire Vincent Bollore on Wednesday unveiled plans to park 3,000 electric cars on London streets by 2016, as part of a car share project that emulates the popular bike hire scheme started in 2010 under Mayor Boris Johnson.

