French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 March futures down 0.09 pct at 0717 GMT

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The carmaker’s board agreed to nominate French civil servant Louis Gallois as its next chairman, sources said, as the carmaker prepares for a 3 billion euro tie-up with China’s Dongfeng Motor Group.

EURAZEO

The French investment groupEurazeo agreed to invest 285 million euros in Spanish fashion label Desigual to take a 10 percent stake in the company through a capital increase and help it fund its expansion.

Separately Eurazeo said on Wednesday it planned to pay a 2013 dividend of 1.20 euros per share. Net asset value grew 31 percent to 70.7 euros per share as of Dec. 31, 2013

SANOFI

French drugmaker Sanofi said its Sanofi Pasteur unit had signed a long-term cooperation deal with South Korea’s SK Chemical Co to develop and market a vaccine against pneumococcal infection.

BIOMERIEUX

The French biotechnology company said it aimed for 2014 operating profit - before non-recurring items related to its recent acquisition of U.S. company BioFire - of 220-245 million euros, on organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.

EADS

China is in talks to buy at least 150 Airbus passenger jets potentially worth $20 billion when Xi Jinping pays his first visit to Europe as president at the end of this month, people familiar with the matter said.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France’s highest court of appeal is set on Wednesday to deliver what may be the final word on the fate of former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel, who has spent more than three years fighting a jail sentence over massive market bets that almost brought the bank to the brink of collapse in 2008.

IMTECH

The Dutch engineering services group said it would focus on debt reduction as it recovers from an accounting fraud scandal that hammered its share price last year.

