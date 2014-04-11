French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

French automaker is considering cutting one of the two shifts at its Flins plant, a move that would eventually cut annual production to a maximum 110,000 cars from 145,000 now, the French business daily Les Echos said on Thursday.

NUMERICABLE

Moody’s rating agency placed Numericable’s rating “B1” under review for upgrade.

CHRISTIAN DIOR

Christian Dior Couture posted revenues at 357 million euros during the first three months of the year, up 17 percent in constant exchange rates. Revenues rose 19 percent to 1.12 billion euros ($1.55 billion) over nine months, ending Mar. 31.

Groupe Christian Dior announced interim dividends at 1.2 euro per share, to be payed out on April 17.

SANOFI

France is going out on a limb with a plan to push the use of cheap copies of biotech drugs, triggering alarm among companies in Europe’s second-biggest pharmaceutical market behind Germany.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ ($1 = 0.7204 Euros)