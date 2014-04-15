French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 15

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40

European stocks were seen opening flat on Tuesday as disappointing sales updates from bellwether companies such as cosmetics group L‘Oreal and drugs firm Roche put a lid on investor sentiment, which had been boosted by strong U.S. data the previous day. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 .FTSE to open 1 to 2 points lower and France’s CAC 40 .FCHI to open 1 to 2 points higher, both flat in percentage terms, while Germany’s DAX .GDAXI was seen edging 8 points higher, or 0.1 percent.

NEXANS

Amber Capital, a top-10 shareholder in the cable-making company, plans to write a letter urging Frederic Vincent, who holds the chief executive role, to quit at the annual shareholders meeting next month, the Financial Times reported. It said Nexans declined to comment.

ALSTOM

The company’s transport division is preparing to cut a further 400 jobs in France and Spain accoording to Les Echos newspaper.

SOLVAY

Belgian chemicals group Solvay and Swiss-based INEOS are set to win EU approval for their PVC joint venture after agreeing to sell five sites across Europe to ease competition concerns, two persons familiar with the matter said on Monday.

VIVENDI

Yahoo Inc and Vevo, an online music video hub that is a unit of Vivendi and provides some of the most popular content on Google’s YouTube, have expanded their content and regional partnership, Vevo said Monday amid mounting competition for online viewers.

STALLERGENES

Merck & Co MRK.N said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved its grass pollen allergy drug Grastek, becoming the second such immunotherapy treatment to be given the go-ahead in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the FDA approved Stallergenes’ immunotherapy treatment for five types of grass pollen.

THROMBOGENICS

Notes recent media speculation regarding its strategic review. Is currently exploring strategic options for company, to allow it to realize significant commercial potential of jetrea(r) in us The strategic review is at a preliminary stage Company does not intend to comment further on market speculation unless and until it otherwise deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

ACCOR

John Ozinga joins hotels group Accor as COO of HotelInvest. He will be a member of the Group’s Executive Committee and his appointment will be effective as of June 18th, 2014.

L‘OREAL

The French cosmetics group posted a drop in revenue for the first three months of the year, hit by slower demand in North America, but pledged it would return to growth in the second quarter.

CASINO

The French retailer said sales growth slowed in the first quarter, held back by top market Brazil, where it is seeking to lure shoppers from rivals Carrefour and Wal-Mart with lower prices.

VEOLIA

A Chinese court has rejected a lawsuit filed by five residents from a major northwestern city after authorities said a cancer-inducing chemical had been found in tapwater at 20 times above national safety levels, state media reported on Tuesday. The lawsuit sought civil damages, a public apology and data from water quality testing in the past year from Lanzhou Veolia Water Co., a local unit of French firm Veolia Environnement, according to the Modern Jinbao newspaper, citing Wu Tianying, one of the Lanzhou residents who filed the suit.

French transport firm Transdev, a joint venture between Veolia Environnement and state-owned bank CDC, has failed in its attempt to replace the chairman of the board of its ferry unit SNCM, the company and union sources said on Monday.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ (Reporting by Andrew Callus)