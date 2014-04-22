French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 22

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 May futures up 0.43 percent at 0617 GMT

ATOS

French IT services group Steria, which has agreed to an all-share offer from Sopra, denied having engaged in discussions with rival Atos and said the latter’s bid was unsolicited.

Lufthansa’s IT infrastructure business, which the airline is trying to sell, is drawing interest from IBM, Hewlett-Packard and France’s Atos, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported, without citing any sources.

VIVENDI

The head of Vivendi’s French telecom unit SFR, won by cable company Numericable in a fierce bidding war, said in comments published on Saturday it planned to partner with Britain’s Vodafone in a network-sharing project.

AREVA

The government of Niger, the world’s fourth largest uranium producer, is on the verge of renewing an agreement with French state-controlled nuclear group Areva, the West African nation’s mines minister said on Sunday.

EDF

France’s oldest nuclear power plant, Fessenheim, was shut down on Saturday following an incident at the facility away from the reactor which did not pose any danger, operator EDF said.

ACCOR

Europe’s largest hotel group Accor said on Thursday that difficulties in its core French market that held back first-quarter revenue growth would remain in the second quarter.

TECHNIP

Technip said a consortium made of its Angoflex Ltda venture with Sonangol and DUCO Ltd, won a large contract by Total E&P Angola. The contract consists of the umbilical (steel tubes and thermoplastic hoses) system part of the Kaombo project, located offshore Angola. Technip said for the company a “large” subsea contract ranges from 250 to 500 million euros.

EDF

EDF will build and operate a new-generation coal-fired power plant in Fuzhou, southeast China, for China Datang Corp SASADT.UL, the French company said on Friday without disclosing the terms of the deal.

Reactor 2 at Fessenheim, France’s oldest nuclear power plant, restarted operations on Sunday, a day after a non-serious incident shut it down, operator EDF said.

FRENCH BANKS

The French government will call a meeting with the country’s top bankers over 2013 compensation rises awarded to their chief executives, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Thursday.

FAURECIA

French auto parts supplier Faurecia said first-quarter sales rose 3.4 percent as a recovery in European demand more than made up for lost business in North America.

