French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 May futures down 0.23 percent at 0616 GMT

PSA

PSA Peugeot Citroen said revenue rose 1.9 percent in the first quarter as a European demand recovery helped to overcome weaker emerging-market currencies.

VIVENDI

French conglomerate said it would pay out close to 5 billion euros in dividends and buy backs this year and next, rewarding shareholders after three major asset sales including that of its biggest unit, telecom operator SFR.

VINCI

Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company reported a 4.1 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday, supported by its main contracting business, which includes construction and road building.

RENAULT

Renault said an emerging-market currency slide against the euro wiped out sales gains in the first quarter, when the French carmaker’s revenue fell 0.1 percent.

KERING

Gucci’s sales growth remained sluggish in the first three months of the year, hit in part by the brand’s upmarket repositioning and the clean-up of its wholesale distribution network.

ALSTOM

Shares in Alstom jumped more than 14 percent on Thursday after a report that U.S. conglomerate General Electric was in talks to buy the struggling French turbine and train maker for about $13 billion.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Shareholders in the French water and waste group voted on Thursday to renew the mandate of Chief Executive Antoine Frerot.

TECHNICOLOR

Technicolor confirmed its 2014 outlook for adjusted EBITDA of betweeen 550 million euros and 575 million euros, a free cash flow between 180 million euros and 200 million euros, a positive net income and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 1.2 times at end-December 2014.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................