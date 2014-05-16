French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 16

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ORANGE, BOUYGUES

Orange is studying a purchase of smaller French rival Bouygues Telecom and is in talks with conglomerate parent Bouygues, Les Echos said, as the government pushes for consolidation in the sector.

Meanwhile, Bouygues said it was cutting more costs at its telecom unit to strengthen it as a standalone player but was also keeping an open mind and looking at potential tie-ups with other operators.

ILIAD

The French low-cost telecoms company posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter sales thanks to a 26 percent rise in mobile revenue.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The French electrical gear maker said it has accepted an offer from private equity groups The Carlyle Group and PAI Partners for its sensors business in a deal based on an enterprise value of $900 million.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world’s largest steelmaker said it was lobbying the European Union not to intensify sanctions against Russia over its actions in neighbouring Ukraine.

Europe’s steel industry needs to take more old capacity out despite years of cost-cutting that have made it among the most competitive in the world and bent on exports, Robrecht Himpe, Executive Vice President of ArcelorMittal Europe, told Reuters.

UBISOFT

The games company confirmed its 2014/15 operating income target after it swung to a full-year operating loss of 66 million euros.

EURAZEO

The investment group said first-quarter consolidated revenue rose 1.5 percent like-for-like to 827 million euros. Total economic revenue rose 2.2 percent to 1.32 billion.

EUTELSAT

The satellite company said third-quarter revenue rose 1.5 percent at constant currencies and excluding non-recurring revenues and Satmex, and it confirmed its current year and medium-term objectives.

NICOX

The ophthalmic company said first-quarter revenue rose to 1.1 million euros from 0.1 million a year earlier.

