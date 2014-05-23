French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 0.1 pct

ALSTOM

General Electric Co has agreed to extend its $16.9 billion bid for the power arm of France’s Alstom ALSO.PA until June 23 from June 2 at the request of the French government, the U.S. company said on Thursday.

CLUB MED

French market regulator AMF said on Friday it had decided to extend to June 6 from May 23 the closing date of a bid by China’s Fosun and France’s Ardian for Club Mediterranee.

The regulator said in a statement it had asked main shareholder Strategic Holdings, the holding company led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, to make public its intentions toward Club Med by May 26 at 1600 GMT.

DEXIA

ECB officials agreed on Thursday that the Franco-Belgian bank would not have to prove it could withstand a financial crisis in a Europe-wide stress test, reducing the chances of it needing further state aid, sources familiar with the talks said.

NEXANS

French cable maker Nexans, fresh from a management shake-up spurred by shareholder pressure, said on Thursday it would allow its top shareholder, Invexans, to end an agreement that locked its holdings at a set level.

