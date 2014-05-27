French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 27

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.17 percent at 0650 GMT

ACCOR

Europe’s largest hotel group said it had agreed to buy the assets of 97 hotels in Europe it was operating under variable-leases for about 900 million euros.

Accor has no plan to spin off its HotelInvest real estate ownership business or sell any of its hotel brands, but Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin told Reuters “nothing is taboo” in the long-term.

EDF

France’s audit court raised its estimate of the average production cost of the French utility’s nuclear reactors over their lifespan by more than a fifth on Tuesday, with maintenance costs more than doubling since the court’s last review in 2012.

CLUB MED

Funds led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi could make a counterbid for Club Mediterranee, saying on Monday they would first need access to the French holiday group’s books before making a decision.

ALSTOM

Siemens is readying a formal offer for Alstom under which it would transfer its rail activities and less than 7 billion euros in cash to its French rival in exchange for its power assets, sources familiar with the German firm’s thinking say.

Top executives from Siemens and from rival bidder General Electric are due to be interviweed by a parliamentary committee later on Tuesday.

EUTELSAT

Announced the successful launch of its EUTELSAT 3B satellite by a Zenit-3SL rocket operated by Sea Launch AG from the ocean-based Odyssey Launch Platform in the Pacific Ocean.

MAUREL ET PROM

The company said chairman and CEO Jean-François Henin had reached the upper age limit specified in its articles of association. It appointed Henin chairman and Michel Hochard, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

AREVA

The French nuclear group agreed to a reduction in tax breaks and a rise in royalty rates at its uranium mines in Niger on Monday but said the start of production at its giant new Imouraren mine would be delayed until prices improve.

GEMALTO

Moldova selected Gemalto for its new electronic passport programme

LAURENT PERRIER

Champagne group reports annual profits up 6.9 pct. Sees strong demand outside Europe and a recovery in Europe itself.

CGG

Notice of early redemption of convertible and/or exchangeable bonds for new or existing CGG shares

