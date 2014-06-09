French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 0.3 percent

AXA

The French insurance group is interested in buying insurance assets put up for sale by Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco , Chief Executive Henri de Castries said.

ALTICE, NUMERICABLE

Altice exercised its option to buy 2.6 percent of Numericable capital from funds Bechtel and Five Arrows, for a price of 121.5 million euros, giving Altice a direct stake representing 40 percent of the capital and voting rights of Numericable.

GECINA

Spanish builder Metrovacesa said it agreed to sell its 27 percent stake in French peer Gecina to a group of investors as it unwinds a costly acquisition made during Spain’s housing boom in an effort to pay down debt.

GEMALTO

The digital security group said Flaircomm Microelectronics Inc., a high-tech company developing devices for the automotive industry, was integrating Gemalto’s M2M solution in its telematics control unit (T-Box). The solution designed for car manufacturers in China includes the Cinterion MIM and integrates smoothly with in-car cellular networks.

