French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.3 percent at 0614 GMT

ATOS

Atos said on Thursday its offer to buy Bull in an all-French takeover deal worth 620 million euros ($845.27 million) will continue from June 27 to July 31.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas is likely to be suspended from converting foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in some businesses for as long as a year, according to sources familiar with the matter, an untested and severe penalty for the French bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions laws.

GDF SUEZ

Texas electric regulators are not aware of any investigation of trading activity in the state’s $30 billion wholesale market by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, an agency spokesman said on Wednesday.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker is in the “very early stages” of considering the sale of a portfolio of older drugs, managers told an internal meeting on Wednesday, according to union representatives who were present.

EDF, VEOLIA

EDF won approval from the European Commission to take over the French businesses of energy services firm Dalkia from Veolia Environnement, clearing a regulatory hurdle to the deal announced late last year.

PERNOD RICARD

The board of the drinks company has decided to distribute an interim cash dividend of 0.82 euros per share for the current 2013/14 financial year, equal to 50 percent of the total dividend paid out in the previous financial year.

EIFFAGE

The French construction and concessions company has acquired a 70 percent stake in Canadian civil engineering company Innovative Civil Constructors, which is expected to generate nearly 70 million euros in sales in 2014 with a workforce of some 100 people.

BONDUELLE

The canned vegetables company said it would take a 32 million euro hit to its 2013/14 results after being fined by the European Commission for anticompetitive practices in the market for the sale of canned mushrooms.

BIOALLIANCE PHARMA

The rare cancer drug company announced the signature of a licence agreement for labial herpes treatment Sitavig for commercialization rights in Brazil.

