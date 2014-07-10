French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

VEOLIA

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday he would take steps “within hours” to end blockades of ports in Marseille and Corsica by workers of the SNCM ferry operator, who are striking over the firm’s restructuring plans.

AIR FRANCE

Central European airline Wizz Air is not in talks with potential buyers, a company spokesman was quoted as saying by business website Portfolio on Wednesday, denying media reports that Air France KLM was in advanced talks to buy the budget carrier.

LAFARGE

Shareholders in Lafarge Wapco, the Nigerian unit of French cement maker Lafarge, on Wednesday approved a $1.35 billion deal combining its Nigerian businesses with Lafarge’s wholly-owned South African subsidiary.

AIRBUS

The aerospace group is sprinting to line up preliminary orders for a revamped version of its A330 jet and is on stand-by to make an announcement as early as next week’s Farnborough Airshow, but no decision has been taken, people familiar with the matter said.

VIVENDI

Vivendi’s pay-television operator Canal Plus wants to up to its game in Africa with the launch in October of a new French-language channel aimed at a growing middle class.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................