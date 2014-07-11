French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 July futures up 0.21 pct at 0601 GMT

AIRBUS

Irish leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital is in advanced talks to buy around 100 Airbus aircraft, setting the stage for what could be one of the largest order announcements at next week’s Farnborough Airshow, two people familiar with the matter said.

Airbus Group said on Thursday it sold a 66.5 percent stake in its Test & Services business to ACE Management and IRDI as part of its plan to focus on the core aeronautics business.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

Dassault Systemes said on Friday it had bought German group SIMPACK, the technology leader in multi-body simulation technologies and solutions in an all-cash transaction whose financial terms were not disclosed.

PERNOD RICARD

Pernod Ricard said it had completed the acquisition of a significant majority stake in Avión Spirits LLC, owner of the ultra-premium tequila brand Avión, from its joint-venture partner Tequila Avión.

SANOFI

The first vaccine against dengue fever, from France’s Sanofi provided moderate protection in a large clinical study, but questions remain as to how well it can help fight the world’s fastest-growing tropical disease.

ESSILOR

France’s competition watchdog said it had raided several optical lens makers on suspicion of anti-competitive behaviour.

EURAZEO

Eurazeo said on Thursday it has subscribed to a 285 million euro ($388.75 million) capital increase in Spanish fashion label Desigual, thereby acquiring 10 percent of the group’s share capital.

CLUB MED

Club Mediterranee suitor Andrea Bonomi met trade unions on Thursday to outline his plan for the French holidays group, but did not convince staff representatives worried about possible job cuts.

BOLLORE

Banque Atlantique, SocGen and Afreximbank have raised 200 million euros ($272.81 million) to start a second container terminal at Abidjan port in Ivory Coast, a banking spokesman said on Thursday.

ALSTOM

The French government and Bouygues aknowledged in a letter sent to the market regulator that the acquisition of up to 20 percent of Alstom is a concerted action and denied any possibility of a hostile take-over.

