French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR

Europe’s largest retailer said on Thursday like-for-like sales growth accelerated in the second quarter, reflecting improving trends in austerity-hit Southern Europe and notably Italy.

BIOMERIEUX

The diagnostics specialist said sales grew 3.5 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year to 781 million euros ($1.06 billion), as strong demand in North America and a markedly improved performance in Europe offset low sales in China.

AIRBUS

The planemaker sought to allay any concerns over the impact of door problems on its A380 superjumbo after a German broadcaster reported its breakeven target could be delayed by several years.

For news from Farnborough Airshow

RENAULT

The carmaker expects to sell over 100,000 cars and vans in Britain in 2014, around 40 percent more than last year, its UK managing director, Ken Ramirez, said.

THALES

The UK unit of the French defense electronics group said it expects to start receiving overseas orders worth hundreds of millions of pounds for its Watchkeeper drone from next year, buoying Britain’s plan to grow its defence exports.

CARMAT

The artificial heart maker said it obtained approval to resume testing its bioprosthetic heart in patients. Patient enrollment had been put on hold after the first person to receive an implanted heart died, in order to analyze the data.

