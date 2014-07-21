French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CLUB MEDITERRANEE

The son of Club Mediterranee’s CMPI.PA founder told a weekly paper he supported a takeover offer by Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi and that he would become the resort chain’s non-executive chairman if that offer is successful.

LAFARGE

Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge are in “advanced” talks with European competition regulators over their proposed merger, and have filed formal notifications in five major markets, the Holcim boss said in a newspaper interview.

PHILIPS

The Dutch lighting and health care company said it expected core profit to rise in the second half of the year, benefitting from cost cuts.

