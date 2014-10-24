French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE

French industrial gases group Air Liquide confirmed on Friday its expectation that net profit would rise this year, barring a downturn in market conditions, after third-quarter sales grew 4.3 percent like-for-like.

ESSILOR

Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, stuck to its full-year revenue and margin forecasts after organic sales growth accelerated in the third quarter.

AXA

Europe’s second-biggest insurer said a stronger euro wiped out revenue growth in the first nine months of the year, but the currency’s recent depreciation is expected to bring benefits.

THALES

The French aerospace and defence group reported flat nine-month revenue and 3 percent growth in orders, driven by emerging markets as European defence cuts continue to bite.

SAINT-GOBAIN

Europe’s biggest supplier of building materials said it expected operating income to rise 5 to 10 percent this year on a like-for-like basis even after third-quarte sales fell 3.3 percent.

VINCI Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company reported a 7.5 percent decline in third-quarter sales but stuck to its full-year earnings guidance thanks to a resilient performance by its motorway and airport concessions businesses.

KERING

Gucci’s parent company posted a 4.4 percent third-quarter revenue gain and said the fashion house showed signs of turning a corner in the third quarter, even as its own sales fell.

SEB

The household equipment manufacturer said third-quarter revenue rose to 1.03 billion euros from 998 million euros a year earlier.

NORBERT DENTRESSANGLE

The freight and logistics operator said third-quarter revenue rose to 1.19 billion euros from 1.03 billion euros a year earlier.

SAFT GROUPE

The battery maker said third-quarter revenue rose to 156.8 million euros from 153.2 million euros a year earlier.

