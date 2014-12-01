French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 1

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTICE

Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil’s Grupo Oi for about 7.4 billion euro ($9.2 billion), it said in a statement on Sunday.

CLUB MED

Chinese conglomerate Fosun, controlled by the billionaire Guo Guangchang, is set to raise its bid for holidays group Club Mediterranee on Monday, outbidding Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source familiar with the process said.

AIRBUS, SAFRAN

Weeks after its dramatic coup in landing a probe on a speeding comet, Europe is hoping a last-minute deal to provide funding for the workhorse Ariane rocket will prevent its space ambitions falling back to earth this week.

AIRBUS, DASSAULT

Airbus Group AIR.PA sold 8 percent of Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA back to the French planemaker in a deal worth 794 million euros on Friday - the first step towards unwinding an awkward 16-year-old link to its defence market rival.

AXA

Some European insurers could have trouble meeting financial obligations to policy holders in the coming years if rock bottom interest rates persist, the EU’s insurance watchdog EIOPA warned on Sunday.

CARREFOUR

The supermarket chain has finalised the acquisition of discount grocer Dia France, valuing it at 600 million euros including debt.

DANONE

Fresenius is considering pulling out of the bidding for the French food group’s medical nutrition unit because of frustration with the slow progress of the process, two sources familiar with the situation said.

GDF SUEZ

Electrabel temporarily closed a nuclear reactor on Sunday after an electrical fire, Belgium’s electricity transmission system operator said, leaving only three of the Belgian firm’s seven nuclear plants in action.

Electrabel, part of France’s GDF Suez, had to halt the 1,000-megawatt Tihange 3, southwest of the city of Liege, after several electrical cables outside the reactor caught fire.

NUTRECO

The Dutch animal feed company said it had bought two animal nutrition companies in Brazil, growing revenues from the country by almost 70 percent, as part of its strategy of expanding in fast-growing emerging markets.

VEOLIA

The French water and waste specialist said on Monday that it planned to request that its New York-listed shares, known as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), be withdrawn from trading effective on December 22.

Separately, a Marseille court took France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM under its protection on Friday, giving the company, which has already stopped payments to its creditors, six months to find a buyer.

POLITICS

Nicolas Sarkozy won the leadership of the conservative UMP on Saturday, a potential step towards a bid to be French president for a second time, but his victory was not decisive enough to cow his rivals in the party.

France’s far-right National Front re-elected its leader Marine Le Pen with a 100 percent mandate on Sunday at a party congress marked by closer ties to Russia and the rise of a new generation of the Le Pen dynasty.

Reuters Top News is now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................