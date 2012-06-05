FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French banker Bernheim dies aged 87-paper
June 5, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

French banker Bernheim dies aged 87-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - French financier Antoine Bernheim, who two years ago stepped down from the helm of Italian insurer Generali, died on Tuesday aged 87, Le Monde newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an announcement by his family.

Bernheim had served as chairman of Generali, Europe’s third largest insurer, for many years but his term was not renewed at a shareholder meeting in April 2010 following disagreements over strategy with the main shareholder, Italian investment bank Mediobanca.

A graduate in law and science, he was Generali chairman between 1995 and 1999 and again from 2002 until 2010. He pursued most of his professional career at French investment bank Lazard and was vice chairman of a range of companies, including French luxury group LVMH and French investment group Bollore .

