Demand for French 6-month debt weaker, yield up

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Demand for France’s six-month debt dropped at the latest weekly auction on Monday, pushing borrowing costs on the bills marginally higher, although overall demand for short-term paper remained firm and outstripped the offer by over two-to-one.

While recent French debt auctions suggest investors still view the country as a relative safe haven within the euro zone, it was stripped of its top AAA rating by Standard & Poor’s in January and is under a negative outlook from Moody‘s.

The Agence France Tresor (AFT) public debt agency said it sold a total of 7.862 billion euros of short-term debt at its latest auction, at the top end of the 6.8-8.0 billion euro range it had indicated ahead of the auction.

It sold 1.999 billion euros of its 25-week bill, only a touch below the maximum 2.0 billion it had expected to raise from the sale. But the bid-to-cover ratio for the paper slumped to 2.4 from 4.3 a week earlier, pushing borrowing costs up to 0.115 percent from 0.106 percent.

In contrast, the yield on the 12-week BTF edged down to 0.082 pct, down slightly from 0.084 pct a week earlier, in a sale that raised 3.865 billion euros, and the yield on 51-week bills fell to 0.178 percent from 0.180 percent previously, on sales of 1.998 billion euros.

The bid-to-cover for both bills was marginally over 2.1, only slightly lower than a respective 2.5 and 2.3 a week earlier.

France’s new Socialist government has said it is determined to restore the credibility of the nation’s budget management by meeting public deficit targets. However, an internal government report published in a French newspaper on Monday shows it will need to cut its spending by around 3.9 billion euros ($4.8 billion) a year to meet its target of balancing the budget by 2017.