JAKARTA, July 7 Indonesia's palm oil association
said on Friday it is worried that a French plan to reduce the
use of palm oil in biofuels will prompt other European countries
to follow suit, damaging exports of the important commodity.
France's environment minister has said the government would
take steps to restrict the use of palm oil in biofuels in order
to reduce deforestation in countries of origin.
The plan is the latest international pressure to be put on
the palm oil industry.
A few months ago, the European parliament called for the
European Union to phase out the use of vegetable oils in
biodiesels that are produced unsustainably.
The U.S. government is investigating Indonesian biodiesel
exports on suspicion of dumping.
Although France is not a significant export destination for
Indonesian palm oil, its action could be followed by other EU
members, said Fadhil Hasan, executive director at Indonesia Palm
Oil Association (GAPKI).
"It will be very impactful if followed by other countries,
especially when their excuses are the same as those of the
European parliament," Hasan told Reuters.
Indonesia exported a combined 4.37 million tonnes of palm
oil to the European Union last year, its second largest market
after India.
A non-binding European parliament motion in April called for
a single Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO) scheme for
Europe-bound palm and other vegetable oil exports to ensure they
are produced in an environmentally sustainable way.
Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's top producers, are
working together to prevent implementation of the resolution.
In response to the French plan, the Indonesian trade
ministry secretary general, Karyanto Suprih, said the government
would do everything it could to defend national interests,
including bringing the issue to the World Trade Organization.
France "will not stop trying" to curb palm oil use, Suprih
added.
"If now the issue is the environment, maybe next time it's
another issue," he said, adding that the Indonesian government
has done a lot to address environmental issues.
"We have done a lot and will not stop making improvements,"
he said.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska
Nangoy)