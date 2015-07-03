FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospira wins French biosimilar drug tender at 45 pct discount
July 3, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Hospira wins French biosimilar drug tender at 45 pct discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - A major French hospital group has chosen a cheap copycat version of a top-selling drug for treating its patients with rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease in a victory for a new type of medicine known as biosimilars.

In a document seen by Reuters, the central purchasing agency for the Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) said on Friday it had decided to buy the biosimilar version of infliximab from Hospira, after the company offered an estimated 45 percent discount in a tender. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Andrew Callus; Editing by Ben Hirschler)

