FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-France starts marketing 32-year euro bond - source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 26, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-France starts marketing 32-year euro bond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Maturity of underlying reference bond is the 2041, not 2014)

By Josie Cox

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of France, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, is making a rare foray in the syndicated bond market and started testing investor appetite for a 32-year euro-denominated benchmark, in the area of 10bp over the 4.5% April 2041 OAT, market sources said.

The sovereign has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Societe Generale to lead the transaction, and BNP Paribas as hedge manager.

The bonds, due 25 May 2045, are expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.