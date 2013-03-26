CORRECTED-France starts marketing 32-year euro bond - source

(Maturity of underlying reference bond is the 2041, not 2014)

By Josie Cox

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of France, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, is making a rare foray in the syndicated bond market and started testing investor appetite for a 32-year euro-denominated benchmark, in the area of 10bp over the 4.5% April 2041 OAT, market sources said.

The sovereign has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Societe Generale to lead the transaction, and BNP Paribas as hedge manager.

The bonds, due 25 May 2045, are expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)