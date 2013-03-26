UPDATE 2-France issues rare 32-year bond

(Adds pricing details, book size)

By Josie Cox and John Geddie

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of France, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, issued its first nominal bond via syndication for three years on Tuesday, a 3.25% EUR4.5bn 32-year euro benchmark.

Banks managing the deal - Barclays, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Societe Generale - priced the bonds at an 8bp premium to the 4.5% April 2041 OAT, to yield 3.263%.

The final spread came in the middle of official guidance of 7bp-9bp, but inside initial thoughts of 10bp area released earlier on Tuesday.

The deal, which has been rumoured for some weeks, surpassed initial expectations for a EUR3bn size, and is reported to have enjoyed strong interest from German and Italian investors, said sources close to the transaction.

Final orders were in excess of EUR7bn when books closed at 1130GMT on Tuesday, said a source close to the deal.

France last issued a bond via syndication in February 2011, however that was a 15yr inflation-linked deal. Its last syndication of a nominal bond was 50yr paper back in March 2010.

Fair value on the new bond, maturing on 25 May 2045, was approximately 4bp over the April 2041 reference point, based on an interpolation of France’s outstanding 2041 and 2055 bonds which were trading some 14bp apart on Reuters at 0900GMT.

Investors therefore were offered around a 4bp new issue premium to purchase the new bonds.

The bonds mature on 25 May 2045. (Reporting By Josie Cox and John Geddie,; editing by Julian Baker)