UPDATE 1-France sells extra BTANs, OATs, linker bonds

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - France sold an additional 1.611 billion euros of BTAN treasury notes and OAT bonds and 175 million euros of extra inflation-linked bonds on Monday after auctions held last week, debt management agency Agence France Tresor said.

The AFT sold an extra 436 million euros of the 0.75 percent September 2014 BTAN, 210 million euros of the 3.5 percent April 2015 OAT, 194 million euros of the 3.25 percent April 2016 OAT and 771 million euros of the 1.75 percent February 2017 OAT.

It also sold an extra 44 million euros of the 1.1 percent July 2022 OATei inflation-linked bond, 107 million euros of the 2.1 percent July 2023 OATi and 24 million euros of the 1.85 percent July 2027 OATei.

The non-competitive bids meant France raised a total of 9.607 billion euros from the BTAN and OAT auction, and 1.357 billion euros from its linker bond auction.

Under the French system, buyers not only submit competitive bids at auction but also have the option, for a limited period after the sale, of buying extra securities at the average auction price. The amount of extra securities they can buy under those terms is calculated according to how active they have been at previous sales.