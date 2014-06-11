FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to price 15-year linker at tight end of guidance
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

France to price 15-year linker at tight end of guidance

Sarka Halas

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - The Republic of France will price its new eurozone inflation-linked 15-year benchmark at the tight end of guidance, according to a lead.

The transaction, which matures in July 2030, will price at 20bp over France’s 1.85% July 2027 inflation-linked note. This at the tight end of price guidance of 21bp area (plus or minus 1bp) and the tight end of official guidance of 22bp area over.

Books for France’s first inflation-linked deal since 2011 are in excess of 6bn, including 1.7bn of joint lead manager interest.

The bond is being sold via BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Nomura and Societe Generale. Lead banks began marketing on Tuesday in the low 20s over OATs.

The size of the Aa1/AA/AA+ rated deal is yet to be determined. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.