France begins marketing 20 and 50-year euro bond

LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - The Republic of France has begun marketing a dual tranche 20 and 50-year euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a deal lead.

The 20-year bond is taking indications of interest from investors at mid teens over the April 2035 OATs, while the 50-year is taking IOIs at high teens over the April 2060 OATs.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale CIB are running the transaction, which is expected to be Tuesday’s business.

France is rated Aa2 by Moody‘s, AA by Standard & Poor‘s, AA by Fitch and AAA by DBRS. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)