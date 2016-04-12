FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France sets spread on dual tranche euro bond
April 12, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

France sets spread on dual tranche euro bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - The Republic of France has set the spread on its dual tranche euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign will price a 20-year bond at 14bp over the April 2035 OAT and a 50-year bond at 18bp over the April 2060 OAT.

This is in line with revised guidance, and compares to initial price thoughts of mid teens and high teens, respectively, which were released earlier on Tuesday.

Demand for the 20-year tranche is over 11bn, including 2.65bn of joint lead managers orders.

The book for the 50-year tranche is over 6.5bn, including 1.75bn of joint lead manager orders.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale are running the transaction, which is expected to be Tuesday’s business.

France is rated Aa2 by Moody‘s, AA by Standard & Poor‘s, AA by Fitch and AAA by DBRS. (Reporting by Michael Turner)

